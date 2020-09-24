Sections
Home / India News / Rail roko agitation: Freight trains to be hit, passenger train services suspended

Rail roko agitation: Freight trains to be hit, passenger train services suspended

The Food Corporation of India is loading over 35 rakes of food grains daily from Punjab, the movement of which is likely to be hit.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 13:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Passengers standing outside Ludhiana station after trains were cancellation by the Ferozepur division. (Photo By Gurpreet Singh/ Hindustan Times)

As farmers in Punjab began their three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation to protest against the three farm bills, freight movement is likely to be hit largely. Punjab loaded 990 rakes in August and 816 till September 23. The Food Corporation of India is loading over 35 rakes of food grains daily from Punjab, the movement of which is likely to be stalled.

Railway authorities said 14 pairs of special trains will remain suspended from September 24 till 26. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and protection of railway property from any damage, officials said.

Among the trains which will remain suspended are Golden Temple Mail (Amritsar-Mumbai Central), Jan Shatabdi Express (Haridwar-Amritsar), New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, Karambhoomi (Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri), Sachkhand Express (Nanded-Amritsar) and Shaheed Express (Amritsar-Jaynagar), officials said.     

 According to the schedule, the Amritsar-Haridwar train will be cancelled from September 25 to 26 and the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express from September 24 to 26.



The Hazur Saheb Nanded-Amritsar train will not go to Amritsar and end its journey in Old Delhi. Train number 02716 will run from Old Delhi instead of Amritsar on September 25 and 26.

The Dhanbad-Ferozepur Cantt train will not go to Ferozepur Cantt and end its journey at Ambala Cantt. Train number 03308 will run from Ambala Cantt from September 24 to 26 instead of Ferozepur Cantt.    

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have decided to squat on rail tracks near Devidaspur village in Amritsar and Basti Tanka wala in Ferozepur.

The Rajya Sabha has passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in the monsoon session which concluded on September 23.

(With agency inputs)

