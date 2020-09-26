Sections
Home / India News / Rail roko: Farmers agitation in Punjab enters third day, extended till September 29

Rail roko: Farmers agitation in Punjab enters third day, extended till September 29

Several special passenger trains have been cancelled till September 26. The railways are yet to announce its further schedule given the extension of the ‘rail roko’ protests.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 09:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers raise slogans while occupying a railway track during 'rail roko' protest at Devi Dasspura village, in Amritsar, Punjab. (HYT photo)

The ‘rail roko’ agitation against the farm bills passed in Parliament in the recently concluded monsoon season entered its third day on Saturday. It was scheduled to conclude on September 26 but now has been extended by three more days. Several special passenger trains have been cancelled till September 26.

The railways are yet to announce its further schedule given the extension of the ‘rail roko’ protests.

“On September 27, members of women’s groups will join the protest, while on September 28, youth will take part in the protest on the occasion of Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary,” Sarwan Singh Pandher, state secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, announced on Friday.

Farmers from various parts of the country are protesting against three farm bills -- Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.

On September 25, close to 250 farmer bodies came together under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Committee for a national strike between 10am and 4pm, terming the laws as “anti-farmers” and asked the government either to withdraw these legislations or at least provide minimum support price (MSP) protection in them.

“We will not allow any leaders of the political parties to address the farmers at the protest site. Our struggle will continue till recently passed farm bills are not withdrawn,” Pandher said.

