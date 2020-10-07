Sections
Home / India News / Railway Board gives approval for 39 more special trains. Check full list here

Railway Board gives approval for 39 more special trains. Check full list here

The Railways had suspended all passenger trains services due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from March 25.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced that the railway board has given approval to zones for 39 new trains. These services will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date.

According to the list, most of the trains belong to the category of AC Express, Duronto, Rajdhani and Shatabdi. The announcement comes a week after railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that Indian Railways plans to run more than 200 trains during the festive season between October 15 and November 30.

Here’s full list of 39 special trains:

 

The Railways had suspended all passenger trains services due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown from March 25. However, it resumed services in a staggered manner with Shramik Special trains to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from May 1.



Later, it started 230 special trains across the country, followed by another 80 special trains from September 12.The additional trains were announced keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation and also to allow reverse migration of workers to urban areas for work, with the country entering into Unlock 4.0

The Railway also recently started operating clone trains under its network. Initially a total of 40 (20 pairs) of trains will operate in the Indian Railways network which has seen a huge passenger traffic demand.

The main feature of the clone trains will be that these trains will have fewer stoppages and will also run at a higher speed than the original train.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on Wednesday announced to restart the operation of Tejas Express trains for catering to the growing passenger demand due to the festive season.

(With inputs from ANI)

