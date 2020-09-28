Bhopal railway engineers jailed on gang rape charges, suspended by authorities

According to police, the woman got acquainted with one of the accused through social media. (Representational Image)

Two railway engineers posted in Bhopal railway division were arrested on gang rape charges by police on Saturday night and were sent to jail on Sunday. The engineers were produced before the court while they were placed under suspension by the railway authorities, police and railway officials said.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman who hails from a town in Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly gang raped on Saturday in railways’ VIP guest house at Bhopal railway station, according to police.

Superintendent of Police (Railways), Bhopal, Hitesh Chaudhary said, “Both the accused, Rajesh Tiwari - who is in his late 40’s and is a junior engineer (carriage and wagon) - and Alok Malviya who is in his early 50’s and is a senior section engineer (electrical), confessed to have committed the crime during interrogation. Both are married. We collected evidence and produced them before the court from where they were sent to jail under a judicial remand.”

He said, “So far, there is no information about the two having been involved in any other heinous crime in the past. Tiwari had faced some criminal cases relating to fracas etc.”

Also read: Woman gangraped by ex-army personnel, his friend in Meerut

According to police, the woman - who is class 12 pass - in her FIR said she got acquainted with Rajesh Tiwari through social media. When she wanted help from Tiwari in getting a job given his position, he asked her to come to Bhopal. She reached Bhopal railway station by Bhopal Express on Saturday morning. Later, she was accommodated in room no. 2 of railways’ VIP guest house at Bhopal railway station by Tiwari.

She further alleged that Rajesh Tiwari called the other accused Alok Malviya in the room around noon where they both had a drink and offered her a glass of cold drink laced with some drug. When she fell unconscious they gang raped her which she realised on regaining consciousness. They were not in the room when she regained consciousness. She came out of the room and reached the government railway police (GRP) station to lodge the FIR.

Meanwhile, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Bhopal division Uday Borwankar suspended the two engineers and ordered shifting of the guest house custodian who had booked the room for the woman in violation of rules.

DRM Bhopal in his tweet on Sunday said, “Railway administration suspended both the railway employees on Saturday night after they were booked under sections 376D, 323 and 328 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and has initiated a departmental enquiry (against them).”

The DRM also tagged railway minister Piyush Goyal in his tweet.