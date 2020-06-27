Railway finish 200 key pending projects, thanks to lockdown

Indian Railways on Saturday announced to have successfully executed more than 200 long-pending maintenance works including yard remodeling, repair and re-girdering of old bridges, doubling and electrification of rail lines and renewal of scissor crossovers taking advantage of the suspension of regular passenger rail service in the last three months due to the lockdown, imposed to battle coronavirus pandemic outbreak. These projects, pending for years, created bottlenecks for Railways and their completion is likely to help in increased speed of trains on some sections, passenger safety and smoother operations overall.

The completion of these projects was made possible due to the absence of traffic for long durations on tracks requiring maintenance, repair or reconstruction, the ministry said.

The ministry said it used this “once in a lifetime opportunity” to clear out a major portion of the vital maintenance work without affecting the regular train service.

These included 82 rebuilding or rehabilitation of bridge, construction of 48 limited height subway or road under bridge in lieu of level crossing gates, 16 construction or strengthening of foot over bridges, 14 projects for dismantling old foot over bridges, 7 projects of launching of road over bridge, 5 yard remodeling projects, one instance of commissioning of doubling and electrification and 26 other projects.

Also Read: Migrants returning from Bihar, UP shows economic activity on rise: Railways

The statement from the ministry also listed some of the key projects

Yard modification work in Jolarpetti in the Chennai Division of Southern Railway resulted in an enhancement of the speed handling capacity of the track up to 60 Kmph on Bengaluru end and also facilitated simultaneous reception and dispatch.

An old abandoned unsafe 135 meter long Foot Over Bridge (FoB) was dismantled at Ludhiana. Removing this structure was a big challenge as it covered over 19 tracks and 7 passenger platforms. This was overdue since 2014.

Re-girdering of a railway bridge on Tunga River in Mysuru Division of South Western Railway was done on May 3, 2020.

Similarly an unsafe deck of Kopar Road ROB near Dombivali in the Mumbai Division of Central Railway was completed on 30th April 2020 resulting in enhanced safety for road users.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Two projects of Doubling with Electrification in Varanasi Division, North Eastern Railway were completed on 13th June resulting in decongestion of east - west routes and facilitation of freight movement.

An unsafe ROB crossing 8 railway tracks in the approach of Chennai Central Station was dismantled in May 2020.

The construction of two new bridges in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway was completed on 3rd May.

On Howrah- Chennai route, the construction of limited height subway for LC elimination in Khurda Road Division in East Coast Railway was completed on 9th May 2020 resulting in increased operational efficiency of trains and Safety. Signalling upgradation work of Azamgarh station (Varanasi Division, North Eastern Railway) was completed on 23rd May. Mau - Shahganj section has been upgraded to STD.-II (R), yard speed upgraded from 50 kmph to 110 kmph and simultaneous reception, dispatch and shunting facility provided.

Likewise, renewal of wooden layout Scissors crossover was done at several locations including in Vijayawada & Kazipet yards.

Insertion of RCC box at Tilak Nagar station (Mumbai Division, Central Railway) was completed in two mega blocks of 28 hrs and 52 hrs durations on 3rd May. This work was taken up to address the problem of flooding in the rainy season near Tilak Nagar station on harbour line.