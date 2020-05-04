Sections
Home / India News / Railway has subsidised 85 % fare for migrant workers: BJP

Railway has subsidised 85 % fare for migrant workers: BJP

The state government concerned can also pay for the tickets, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Updated: May 04, 2020 14:30 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked Rahul Gandhi to tell the Congress-ruled states to follow suit. (PTI)

The BJP said on Monday the railways has subsidised 85 per cent of ticket fare for special trains being run to transport migrant workers and the state government has to pay the remaining 15 per cent, soon after the Congress attacked the central government over the issue.

The state government concerned can also pay for the tickets, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government is doing so and asked Rahul Gandhi to tell the Congress-ruled states to follow suit.

He was responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the railways for charging poor migrant labourers ticket fare, even as it donated over Rs 151 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. 



“Rahul Gandhi ji, I have attached guidelines of MHA which clearly states that ‘No tickets to be sold at any station’. Railways has subsidised 85% & state govt to pay 15%. The state govt can pay for the tickets (Madhya Pradesh’s BJP govt is paying). Ask Cong state govts to follow suit,” Patra tweeted. 

The BJP leader further clarified that for each ‘Shramik Express’, special trains being run for migrants, about 1,200 tickets to the destination are handed by the railways to the state government concerned.  State governments are supposed to clear the ticket price and hand over the tickets to workers, he said. 

Seeking to corner the central government, the Congress on Monday said its state units will bear the cost of rail travel of needy migrant workers and labourers stranded at their workplaces due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a statement announced the party’s decision and said this would be the Congress’ humble contribution in standing shoulder to shoulder with these workers. 

In a tweet, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claimed that migrant workers returning home will not have to pay money as the rail travel will be free from now onwards.

Swamy, in a tweet, said, “Talked to Piyush Goel office. Govt will pay 85% and State Govt 15%. Migrant labour will go free. Ministry will clarify with an official statement.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
May 04, 2020 15:00 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST

latest news

Gold price in India rises for the second day
May 04, 2020 15:44 IST
Time for smiles, prayers, friends’ reunions and exercise at the Sukhna Lake
May 04, 2020 15:44 IST
Covid-19 pushes Hong Kong economy into deepest contraction since 1974
May 04, 2020 15:43 IST
21 new corona cases take Haryana’s Covid-19 count to 463
May 04, 2020 15:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.