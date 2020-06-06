Sections
Home / India News / Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s mother passes away in Mumbai

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s mother passes away in Mumbai

Piyush Goyal’s mother and senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal was a corporator in Mumbai for one term after the Emergency. Later, she represented the BJP from the Matunga Assembly constituency in Mumbai for three terms.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:13 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal shared the news of his mother’s death on Twitter. (PTI file photo)

Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal, mother of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, died at her residence here due to old age. She died late on Friday night.

Piyush Goyal shared the news of her death on Twitter.

In a tweet, he said his mother dedicated her entire life towards the service of people and inspired others to do the same. 

BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said that she was cremated on Saturday morning.



Chandrakanta Goyal was a corporator in Mumbai for one term after the Emergency. Later, she represented the BJP from the Matunga Assembly constituency in Mumbai for three terms.

Her husband, late Ved Prakash Goyal, was a BJP national treasurer for a long time. He was Shipping Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

