Railway Ministry orders inquiry into Aurangabad train accident

An inquiry has been ordered into the mishap in which at least 16 migrant labourers were killed and several other were injured when a goods train ran over them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section, Railway Ministry informed on Friday.

“During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police have reached the spot.