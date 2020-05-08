Railway Ministry orders inquiry into Aurangabad train accident

Sections
Sixteen migrant workers were killed and fiver others were injured in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra after a goods train ran over them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section.

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:55 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police have reached the spot (Twitter/ Anisha Dutta)

An inquiry has been ordered into the mishap in which at least 16 migrant labourers were killed and several other were injured when a goods train ran over them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section, Railway Ministry informed on Friday.

“During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police have reached the spot.

