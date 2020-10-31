Railway Police Force launches ‘Meri Saheli’ for security of women in trains

The RPF team will collect the seat numbers of the ladies and convey them to stoppages en-route. (Praful Gangurde)

In view of festival season, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Bengaluru Division on Friday launched ‘Meri Saheli’ or ‘Nanna Sakhi’ initiative for the security of women passengers in trains.

“An initiative of RPF, the strategy entails interaction with lady passengers especially those travelling alone by a team of young lady RPF personnel at the originating station. These lady passengers are briefed about all precautions to be taken during the journey and told to dial 182 in case they face or see any problem in the coach,” according to an official statement.

The RPF team will collect the seat numbers of the ladies and convey them to stoppages en-route. The platform duty RPF personnel at the stopping stations en-route will keep watch over the concerned coaches and berths and if the need arises, they will interact with the lady passengers.

The RPF teams will collect the feedback from the identified lady passengers at the destination point. The feedback is then analysed and corrective action will be taken accordingly. If some distress call comes from a train covered under the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, the disposal of the call will be monitored at the level of senior officers.