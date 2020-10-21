Railway union threatens 2-hour strike on October 22, authorities warn of service break

The all-India union of the railway staff has called for a two-hour strike on October 22 if their bonus is not announced by October 21. (PTI)

Amid railway services gearing up for the ongoing festive season, All India Railways Federation has called for a two-hour strike on October 22 if bonus is not declared by Wednesday. Reports said the railway authorities have warned penal action against employees who attended a preparatory meeting on Tuesday in Mumbai.

On October 20, when the railways started a number of festival special trains, the unions observed All India Bonus Demand Day where railway staff from all across the country were explained the callousness” of the authorities in disbursing the productivity-linked bonuses.

Every year, this bonus is given before Dussehra. But this year, the government has not yet announced bonus owing to the pandemic condition.

According to the union, the protest is not even for the bonus of this year. The bonus of 2019-20 is due and it is “unfair” to deny last year’s bonus, citing this year’s pandemic, the union has said.

Determined to handle this sternly, the railway board has issued a circular to all divisions saying if any employee stops work on Thursday, action including service break, will be taken against them