Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Railway unions AIRF and NFIR extend support to protesting farmers, a day before Bharat Bandh

Railway unions AIRF and NFIR extend support to protesting farmers, a day before Bharat Bandh

Another railway body, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), also came out in support of the farmers and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to concede to the demands of the protesters.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 19:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers from Tamil Nadu seen among demonstrators in the protest against farm reform laws at Singhu Border near Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The All India Railwaymen’s Federation on Monday extended its support to the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, demanding their repeal. The farmer unions have called for Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike), in a signal that the stir has intensified. Many political parties and unions have backed Bharat Bandh, which will begin at 11 am on Tuesday.

Shiva Gopal Mishra, general secretary, All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) on Monday announced that the Indian Railways will be extending its support to the farmers in their struggle to repeal the new agri laws passed by the Parliament recently.

Mishra, on Monday, met the agitating farmers protesting at Singhu border of the national capital and assured them that the AIRF will completely back them in their peaceful protest against the laws and for the demand of Minimum Support Price in agriculture.

Also Read | BSNL employees come out in support of farmers’ demands



“We have written to our affiliates all over the Indian Railways to extend support to the farmers in their struggle to achieve their genuine demands on 8th December, 2020 during “Bharat Bandh”,” Mishra in a statement. He also said that the railway body has already advised AIRF affiliates all over the Indian Railways “to organise agitation programmes, like dharna, demonstration and rallies” against anti-farmer policies of the government.



The general secretary also expressed hope that the government will consider the genuine demands of the farmers and address the issue at the earliest.

The railway union with over 9 lakh members is the latest party extending support to the farmers in their fight against the new laws. Before them, the farmers’ union proposed Bharat Bandh had garnered support from transport unions and the joint forum of trade unions like the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Another railway body, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), also came out in support of the farmers and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to concede to the demands of the protesters.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Dec 07, 2020 19:15 IST
Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week
Dec 07, 2020 18:58 IST
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips to historic low
Dec 07, 2020 19:49 IST
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Dec 07, 2020 18:17 IST

latest news

‘First series win for my country memorable and special’ tweets Natarajan
Dec 07, 2020 19:47 IST
44-yr-old 2-wheeler rider slips and falls to death in Yerawada
Dec 07, 2020 19:37 IST
Transpersons to be in third category in prison statistics: Delhi HC to NCRB
Dec 07, 2020 19:32 IST
Central team to visit Andhra Pradesh to investigate unknown disease
Dec 07, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.