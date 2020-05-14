Railways’ announcement on ticket cancellation, contact tracing: All you need to know

Migrant looks through a window during his departure Bihar by special train at Patiala Railway Station amid the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown. (Bharat Bhushan/ Hindustan Times)

The Ministry of Railways has announced that all rail passenger tickets that were booked before the commencement of the coronavirus lockdown for the travel period up to June 30, 2020, will be cancelled and a full refund shall be provided to the customers.

The ministry also stated that Shramik special trains for the repatriation of migrant labourers to their native places will continue. It also said that the cancellation of tickets will not apply to the 15 interstate passenger trains that started operation on May 12.

Here’s all you need to know about development:

• The cancellation of rail tickets will not apply to Shramik special trains or the 15 special passengers trains that started running on May 12.

•The ministry said that the process of the cancellation of tickets for special trains will remain unaffected and fixed as per notified by the government.

• The railways said that with effect from May 13, the IRCTC has started taking destination address of all passengers who are booking tickets in the 15 special interstate trains. The move will help in Covid-19 contact tracing, if required later.

• The provision to include the destination address has been made on the IRCTC website from May 13.

• The ministry has also made it mandatory for passengers to fill up their address details for any bookings in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Also read: Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22

• “With effect from May 13, IRCTC taking destination address of all passengers booking tickets. This will help in contact tracing, if required later,” Railway spokesperson RD Bajpai said, adding it would now be a permanent feature for the near future.

• The Railways has also stated that passengers disallowed from travelling on trains because of symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus will receive a full refund for their tickets, news agency PTI reported.

• It said that on a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and all other passengers on the same PNR also do not want to travel, in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

According to the ministry, rail tickets worth Rs 45.3 crore have been sold by the IRCTC since May 12. Over 2.3 lakh passengers have made bookings for special trains so far. In a late night move on Wednesday, the Railway Board issued a directive introducing the provision of waiting lists starting May 22 for journeys not only on its currently operational special trains but also on all its forthcoming services. The new changes in guidelines will come into effect for tickets booked from May 15 for journeys beginning from May 22.

(With inputs from PTI)