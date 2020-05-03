Railways asks states to collect fares from Shramik Special passengers

Police personnel look on as a Shramik Special train carrying migrants arriving from Jaipur rolls into Danapur station in Patna, Bihar, India on Saturday May 2, 2020. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Indian Railways has directed states to collect fares from passengers cleared to travel by the state in the Shramik Special trains and hand them over to the railways, in fresh set of guidelines issued for running the special trains. Railways also reserves the right to discontinue Shramik Special train operations if safety protocols are flouted at any stage, the ministry has said.

Railways shall print train tickets to the specified destinations, as per the number of passengers indicated by originating state and hand them over to the local state government authority. “The local state government authority shall hand over the tickets to the passengers cleared by them and collect the ticket fare and hand over the total amount to the railways,” the guidelines state.

The Railways had announced it will charge for tickets for operating special trains for stranded migrant workers amid coronavirus lockdown. The fare includes the price of regular sleeper class tickets plus superfast charges of Rs 30 and an additional charge of Rs 20 adding that state governments will coordinate and can pay on passengers’ behalf.

Railways has also asked the state governments to provide food packets and water to the passengers at originating stations, railways will provide only one meal for trains longer than 12 hours. It has also asked states to encourage passengers to download the Arogya Setu app for checking the health status of the passengers.

The move had come under criticism from state governments. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday tweeted saying the government should roll back the fare on special trains adding that it was an “injustice to our labourers who are returning home”. Officials aware of the development have said the state government is one of the only few that has made advance payment to the railways for deploying 31 special trains.

As these Sharmik trains are being run only for those who have been cleared by be originating state in consultation with the receiving state the methodology for sale of ticketing will include norms for the originating state to indicate the exact number of passengers travelling in the train which should be around 1200 per train, the railways has said.

Each Sharmik Special train shall be non-stop train bound for a single destination. Normally, the Sharmik Special trains will be run for distances more than 500 km. These trains will not stop at any station before the destination stations.

Amid demands by states and recognition of the logistical challenges involved in transporting millions of people back to their home states, the Centre on Friday decided to allow special trains — called Shramik Specials — to enable stranded migrants to return home. Five such trains operated on Friday.

According to officials, railways are unlikely to run trains originating from containment zones like Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. “There are no trains planned for now but we are running in nearby places like in Maharashtra trains are being run at other destinations like Bhiwandi and Vasai in Mumbai. Trains will only run to these places when the demand from the state government comes,” the official added.

It would also be the responsibility of the sending governments to bring such individuals to the designated stations in sanitized buses, following social distancing norms. All passengers will have to mandatorily wear masks; while meals and drinking water are to be provided, according to the ministry, by the sending government.

The railway ministry has said that trains would operate from point-to-point on the request of the concerned state governments. Senior officials would be appointed as nodal officers. It clarified, “The passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to travel.”

Twenty Shramik Special trains were scheduled to run on Saturday ferrying stranded migrants to Jharkhand, UP, Bihar from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and the five southern states; Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Out of the 20 scheduled special trains, the Indian Railways said only 10 special trains could run on Saturday.