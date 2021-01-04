Railways conduct first trial run of double-stack container train in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal tweeted on Monday about the first trial run in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Railways successfully conducted the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.
“Another record by Indian Railways as it successfully conducts the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor,” Goyal tweeted.
“Railways under PM NarendraModi ji’s inspiring leadership is transforming the way India transports goods,” he added sharing a video of the double stack container train.