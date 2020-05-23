Sections
Railways diverts UP-bound Shramik train via Odisha due to heavy traffic congestion

The Uttar Pradesh-bound train was diverted from its original route through Kalyan, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur and Manikpur stations, due to heavy traffic congestion, Western Railway PRO said.

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:43 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai

Migrants arrive at board a Shramik Special train to Uttar Pradesh from the railway station in Patiala, Punjab. (Bharat Bhushan/HT File Photo )

The Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Sharmik Special train to Uttar Pradesh, which left the city on May 21, was diverted to a different route via Odisha due to heavy traffic congestion.

The train that left Vasai Road station in Mumbai on May 21 was diverted via Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Adra and Asansol stations, Western Railway PRO Ravindra Bhakar told PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh-bound train was diverted from its original route through Kalyan, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur and Manikpur stations, due to heavy traffic congestion, he said.

Incidentally, when the train reached Rourkela station in Odisha on Saturday morning, reports said passengers were confused and suspected that the driver had lost his way.



Taking note of the traffic congestion, the Railway board has decided to temporarily run the trains originating from Vasai Road, Udhna, Surat, Valsad and Ankleshwar stations of Western Railway and some stations in Konkan Railway and Central Railway on the diverted route through Odisha, the official clarified.

Due to heavy traffic congestion on Itarsi-Jabalpur-Pt.

Deen Dayal Dayal Nagar route, trains will now run on the diverted route through Bilaspur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations in Odisha, he said.

The Railways has been operating ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1 for migrant labourers who were stranded in different parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

