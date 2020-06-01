Sections
Home / India News / ‘Railways first isolation coach deployed in Delhi to aid treatment of Covid-19 patients’: Official

The Railway isolation facility has 10 non-AC coaches with 160 beds, one AC coach for healthcare staff.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 19,844 cases. (PTI)

Indian Railways’ first isolation coach has been deployed to aid the treatment of coronavirus patients in Delhi, a ministry official was quoted by news agency PTI. As per the official, the Railway isolation facility, which has been deployed on Delhi government’s request, has 10 non-AC coaches with 160 beds, one AC coach for healthcare staff.

Last week, in an online address, Delhi Chief Minister shared details of the state of healthcare infrastructure in the national capital in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal said that 117 private hospitals across Delhi have been asked to reserve 20% of beds for Covid-19 patients. The chief minister added that the administration is getting ready to tackle a sudden spike in severe cases of coronavirus for which over 5,000 hospital beds will be made available.

“This will lead to the availability of 2,000 more beds for Covid-19 patients. Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital will provide another 1,500 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients. In total, more than 5,000 beds will be available for fresh Covid-19 patients,” Kejriwal said last Monday.



As the country enters the fifth phase of Covid-19 lockdown billed as ‘Unlock 1’, the chief minister, in an online address today, said that Delhi’s borders will be sealed for a week. The chief minister said hair salons can resume service in the national capital, spas cannot.

“In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles,” Kejriwal stated today.

The national capital has been struggling with a surge in coronavirus cases. Delhi’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 19,844 cases, as per the Ministry of Health. There have been 473 fatalities while 8,478 have recovered from the deadly contagion in the national capital till date.

