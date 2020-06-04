Sections
Home / India News / Railways refunds Rs 1885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during lockdown

Railways refunds Rs 1885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during lockdown

The Indian Railways had suspended its regular passenger train services during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in India. 

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Migrants on board a train at Charbagh Railway Station while headed home in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT File Photo )

The railways said it has refunded Rs 1,885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period and whose tickets were cancelled.

The Indian Railways had suspended its regular passenger train services during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in India.  “As the trains were cancelled en masse, the railways faced the challenge to return a huge amount of money towards refund to the rail passengers.  “The railways has successfully refunded Rs 1885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers during the period March 21 to May 31 on tickets booked through the online mode,” the railways said. 

The entire cost of the ticket purchased has been refunded, it said.  The money has been transferred in the account from where the payment was earlier made at the time of the booking of the ticket. Due to the initiative taken by the national transporter, the passengers got their refund in time and did not face the inconvenience of visiting a PRS counter for collecting their amount, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Jun 04, 2020 18:28 IST
With masks, social distancing, riders keep date with World Bicycle Day
Jun 04, 2020 18:26 IST
Gauhati HC takes suo motu case against coal mining in Assam’s Dehing Patkai rainforest
Jun 04, 2020 18:25 IST
Sand artist pays tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Jun 04, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.