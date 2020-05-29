Sections
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata

The Shramik Specials are being run by the Centre to help migrants reach home.

Updated: May 29, 2020 18:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that states can’t say no to receiving migrants and that they must be allowed free travel by trains and buses to their respective states. (ANI file photo)

Pinning the blame of rising coronavirus cases in the state on the railways, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the national carrier of running “Corona Express trains” and not the Shramik Specials.

“In the name of Shramik Special trains, the railways is running ‘Corona Express’ trains,” Bengal CM was quoted as saying by news agency PTI

The CM accused the railways of packing in most migrants in one trains instead of running several of them.



“The railways is sending thousands of migrant workers in one train, why is it not allowing more trains for migrants,” PTI quoted the CM as saying.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that states can’t say no to receiving migrants and that they must be allowed free travel by trains and buses to their respective states.

It also directed the railways to provide them food during the journey.

