Railways says key projects doubled since 2009-14, lists 28 imp works finished in 2029-20

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Railways says it utilised 90% of its sanctioned budget for financial year 2019-2020. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Indian railways on Thursday released an account of infrastructure development carried out in the year 2019-20 including the laying of 562 km length of new tracks, electrification of 5,782 kms of existing routes and 90% utilization of the railway budget translating into a capital expenditure of Rs 1,46,507 crore with the aim to become the growth engine of the country. The national transporter added that the last financial year saw renewed thrust for infrastructure development of world’s largest railway network.

According to official account given by the railways ministry, new line, doubling and gauge conversion in the past financial year increased to 2,226 km, which is nearly 50% more than the average annual commissioning of 1,520 km/year achieved during the five year period between 2009 and 2014- when the Congress lead UPA was in power. The expenditure on new line, gauge conversion and doubling projects in the last fiscal has been Rs 39,836 crore, which is the highest ever in the history of Indian Railways, it said.

Railways also claims to have achieved 1,458 km doubling of tracks which it says is four times the average of 375km/year seen between 2009-14. It also claims to have commissioned 15 “super critical doubling projects” of around 562 Km length during the period. Apart from this, Railway electrification works have been completed on a total of 5,782 route kms, out of which 4,378 Route kms have been commissioned on electric traction up to 31st March 2020, the official statement said.

Here’s a list of important projects completed by the Railways in the last financial year.

1. 112 km long new line national project in Tripura, “Agartala–Sabroom” commissioned during FY 2019-20.

2. 45 km long doubling project from Lumding to Hojai completed & commissioned.

3. 58.5 km long new line project from Thaiyat Hamira to Sanu in Rajasthan

4. 10.7 km long bypass line from Chhapra Gramin to Khairali in Bihar

5. 67.07 km long new line project from Rajgir-Hisua-Tilaiya including Islampur-Nateshar in Bihar

6. 47.72 km long super critical doubling project from Hajipur-Ramdayalu Nagar in Bihar

7. 320.04 km long gauge conversion project from Jaipur-Ringus-Sikar-Churu & Sikar-Loharu in Haryana and Rajasthan

8. Seven km long pending super critical doubling project in Delhi, which was “very important” to decongest New Delhi station between New Delhi to Tilak Bridge (5th & 6th line)

9. 113 km long new line port connectivity project in Andhra Pradesh connecting with Krishnapatnam port

10. 55.47 km long Doubling from Meerut-Muzaffarnagar in U.P

11. Two km long bypass line named Jukhei Chord line, bypassing the Katni yard in Madhya Pradesh

12. 1.67 km long doubling project named New Alipore-Mile 5B in sub-urban area of Sealdah of West Bengal

13. 1.025 km long pending bypass connectivity line named Daund Chord line on Daund-Manmad route in Maharashtra

14. 42.57 km long new line coal project from Kharsia-Korichhapar in Chhattisgarh

15. 19 km long coal project named Bakhtiyarpur-Barh in Bihar for facilitating the coal movement to Barh NTPC Thermal Power House.

16. 7.25 km long super critical doubling project from Andul to Baltikuri in West Bengal

17. 26 km long doubling project from Abu Road to Swaroop Ganj in Rajasthan

18. 23.55 km long super critical doubling project from Abu Road to Sarotra Road in Rajasthan

19. 2.86 km long super critical doubling project from Mohishilla to Kalipahari in West Bengal

20. 51.07 km long super critical doubling project from Pirpainti to Bhagalpur in Bihar

21. 2.62 km long 4th line project named Kanknara to Naihati in West Bengal

22. 60.37 km long super critical doubling project in Rajasthan

23. 81.43 km long super critical doubling project named Mudkhed-Parbhani in Maharashtra

24. Seven km long doubling project in Madhya Pradesh named Sontalai-Bagratawa

25. 25 km long super critical doubling project in Madhya Pradesh named Itarsi-Budhni

26. Eight km long super critical doubling project in UP named Billi - Chopan.

27. 34 km long super critical 4th line doubling project in Haryana and Delhi named Tuglakabad - Palwal

28. 41 km long super critical doubling project in Andhra Pradesh named Kaluru - Guntakal

