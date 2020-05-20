Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Railways to also run AC trains from June 1; Shatabadis, Durontos to be restored

Railways to also run AC trains from June 1; Shatabadis, Durontos to be restored

Railways has modified its earlier order to also include AC trains among those that will resume operation from June 1.

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:23 IST

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shatabdi express services will also be restored from June 1. (HT Photo/File)

The ministry of railways issued guidelines Wednesday for the resumption of 100 pairs of regular passenger trains from June 1 with both AC and non-AC coaches, revising its earlier order allowing only non-AC trains.

The bookings for these trains will begin at 10 am on May 21. The national transporter has also permitted advance reservation period of maximum 30 days. At present advance booking for regular Rajdhani trains is only allowed up to a week.

Regular passenger trains including Jan Shtabadi, Sampark Kranti and Duronto Express have been restored.

Railways on Tuesday announced it will run 200 special passenger trains a day from June 1.



These trains will be fully reserved trains having both AC & Non AC classes. General (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seating. There will be no unreserved coach in the train, the ministry said.

“The fare shall be as normal and for general (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers, the ministry said.

Only online e-ticketing will be allowed through the IRCTC website or mobile app. Booking of tickets through agents, both IRCTC agents and railway agents, will not be permitted.

The 200 trains announced on Tuesday will run in addition to the premium passenger trains connecting New Delhi with 15 cities across India, and the ones ferrying stranded migrant labourers to their hometowns.

RAC and waitlist will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket holders shall not be permitted to board the train, the ministry clarified, adding that no unreserved (UTS) tickets, tatkal and premium tatkal booking will be allowed.

It has also instructed all passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. Passengers will also have to wear face masks at the entry and during the travel, reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station and observe social distancing norms.

Railways has also allowed all existing quotas to be permitted in these special trains. A limited number of reservation (PRS) counters shall be operated for this purpose. However, normal ticket booking cannot be done through these counters. Concession will be allowed for the four categories of ‘Divyangjan’ along with 11 categories of patient concessions.

All stalls at the stations including food plaza will also be allowed to operate but only for selling take away food.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.