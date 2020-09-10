Railways to float tender for AI-based thermal cameras to detect body temperature amid pandemic

The ministry has already begun the induction of the cameras across some zones. (ANI)

The Ministry of Railways has begun work on procuring thermal cameras for deployment at railway stations across its network for thermal temperature screening of passengers via AI-based surveillance cameras. This comes after it had to scrap its previous tender amid allegations of favouring a Chinese firm.

The ministry has already begun the induction of the cameras across some zones. The cameras can detect the body temperature of passengers and have helped in detecting symptomatic passengers and prevent them from boarding.

“Central railways has begun using thermal cameras already. About two dozen symptomatic passengers were detected through it and were denied boarding. The fresh tender will open on Friday. We plan to induct the AI-based cameras across all zones as more trains begin operations,” an official said.

In July, the ministry had scrapped a tender for thermal cameras meant for ‘Covid-19 surveillance’ after Indian firms alleged that the tender specifications favoured a Chinese company, Hindustan Times had first reported. In June, Railtel, the ministry’s telecom arm, had issued a tender for thermal temperature screening AI-based surveillance cameras for assistance in Covid-19 surveillance.

The government company soon decided to issue a fresh tender after the controversy. The development in June came in the backdrop of a tense border stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with China.

“RailTel has floated an Expression of Interest( EOI ) for finalising partner for provision of thermal scanning solution in customer premises. The EOI is scheduled to be opened tomorrow and the partner will be selected later after due diligence by the nominating committee. In the proposed EOI one partner for each region of RailTel will be identified to offer thermal scanning solution. The selected partner will supply equipment as per purchase orders received from RailTel customers in future,” a spokesperson for RailTel said.

Indian firms had alleged that artificial intelligence technology - DeepInMind, which is specified in the tender, is a proprietary feature of Chinese firm Hikvision, a company partly owned by the Chinese government.

According to Hikvision’s technology, Network Video Recorder (NVR) has a “mind” of its own and can analyse and classify human and vehicle targets from video streams.

The specifications for the cameras include temperature screening with facial recognition and mask detection, simultaneous temperature screening for multiple persons, detecting whether people wear masks and giving timely alarms on people without masks.

While the initial tender for these cameras issued on June 9 excluded a crucial specification called “black body” temperature - the ability of the cameras to accurately measure temperatures emitted by a person to say whether a person has a fever or not - and the DeepinMind technology specification, they were included in the revised tender issued on June 23.

On November 10, Hindustan Times had reported the national rail carrier is planning a complete overhaul of its security systems across railway stations through the use of facial recognition technology backed by artificial intelligence.

The ministry also plans to link the facial recognition system (FRS) with existing databases such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) to identify criminals at railway stations.