Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April

Passenger train services had remained suspended in April because of the lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced cancellation of all tickets booked for regular trains on or before April 14 and said will soon start generating refund for those tickets.

“Ministry of Railways has decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to 14th April 2020 for the regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refund generated as per provisions contained in the letters issued earlier,” it tweeted.

For passenger reservation system or PRS counter tickets, passengers can apply for refunds within six months from the date of journey (instead of 3 days excluding days of journey)

E-tickets will be automatically refunded.

On April 14, the Railways had announced that it will refund all the bookings made on trains that stand cancelled in the wake of the extension of the national lockdown till May 3 and also for bookings made on trains scheduled for beyond May 3 that have not been cancelled yet.

Trains were cancelled across the country due to the lockdown that began on March 25 to contain teh spread of coronavirus. it was only on May 16 that passenger train services resumed in the country.

The government began operating Shramik Special trains from the first week of May to enable stranded people, mostly migrant workers to return home.