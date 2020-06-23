Sections
Home / India News / Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April

Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April

The Railways will soon start generating refund for those tickets that have been cancelled.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Passenger train services had remained suspended in April because of the lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced cancellation of all tickets booked for regular trains on or before April 14 and said will soon start generating refund for those tickets.

“Ministry of Railways has decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to 14th April 2020 for the regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refund generated as per provisions contained in the letters issued earlier,” it tweeted.

For passenger reservation system or PRS counter tickets, passengers can apply for refunds within six months from the date of journey (instead of 3 days excluding days of journey)

E-tickets will be automatically refunded.



On April 14, the Railways had announced that it will refund all the bookings made on trains that stand cancelled in the wake of the extension of the national lockdown till May 3 and also for bookings made on trains scheduled for beyond May 3 that have not been cancelled yet.

Trains were cancelled across the country due to the lockdown that began on March 25 to contain teh spread of coronavirus. it was only on May 16 that passenger train services resumed in the country.

The government began operating Shramik Special trains from the first week of May to enable stranded people, mostly migrant workers to return home.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On China, it’s time to consider cyber operations
Jun 23, 2020 20:47 IST
Kin to get compensated if employee reported to work before getting infected: BEST
Jun 23, 2020 20:45 IST
UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 results declared, 2669 candidates declared successful
Jun 23, 2020 20:42 IST
BATHINDA THERMAL PLANT MOVE: Manpreet defends move, says industrial park on land a windfall for state
Jun 23, 2020 20:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.