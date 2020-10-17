Sections
Home / India News / Railways to run 392 ‘Festive special’ trains from October 20: Full list here

In the order issued by the ministry, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph. The schedule and booking of the trains will be finalised by the railway zones.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

At present, a total of 666 mail and express trains are running while all regular trains have been suspended indefinitely in view of the pandemic. (HT Photo)

The Railways has given approval to run 392 ‘Festival special’ between October 20 and November 30 to cater to the big festive season rush.

“To clear the festive rush, the ministry of railways has approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of “Festival Special” services over Indian Railways to be operated from 20th October 2020 and 30th November 2020. The fare for these Festival Special services shall be that applicable for special trains. Zonal Railways will notify their schedule well in advance,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

In the order issued by the ministry, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph. The schedule and booking of the trains will be finalised by the railway zones.

Check full list here:

 

At present, a total of 666 mail and express trains are running while all regular trains have been suspended indefinitely in view of the pandemic.

