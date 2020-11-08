Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from Nov 11

Sections
All services had remained suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The approval to operate these services was given by the Railways after consultations with the state government, officials said.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

“With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement and facilitate smooth travel for the people,” Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said in a tweet. (PTI photo)

The Railways will run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

“Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November.

“With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement and facilitate smooth travel for the people,” Goyal said in a tweet.

