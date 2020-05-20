Railways to run AC trains from June 1: Here’s a list of trains allowed
The Railways will start running 200 passenger trains soon from June 1, bookings for which will begin from 10 am on May 21. The train services will include Jan Shatabdi trains, Sampark Kranti, Duronto Express and other regular passenger trains. There will be no unreserved coaches in these trains. No linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the trains.
Only online e-ticketing will be done through the IRCTC website or through the mobile app. No tickets will be issued across the reservation counter from any railway station. The fare shall be normal and for General (GS) coaches, second seating (2S) fares shall be charged and the seat will be provided to all passengers. Only passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter railway stations. The ARP or advance reservation period shall be a maximum of 30 days.
All passengers will be screened before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. On arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to strict health protocols as prescribed by the destination state or Union Territory.
On Tuesday, the Railway ministry had said only non AC trains will run, but a day later it has now also allowed AC trains.
All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application and passengers are advised to travel light, the railway ministry said in a statement.
Here’s a list of some of the passenger trains that will be allowed to ply from June 1:
Kushinagar Express
Konarka Express
Darbhanga Express
Kamayani Express
Mahanagri Express
Udyan Express
Bhopal Express
Lucknow Mail
Sanghmitra Express
Padatik Express
Shramjevi Express
Sampoorn Kranti Express
Prayagraj Express
Gomti Express
Karambhumi Express
Shram Shakti Express
Samprak Kranti Express (Jodhpur to Delhi Sarai Rohila)
Suryanagri Express
Pushpak Express
Gorakhdham Express
Shivganga Express
Mangla Express
Champaran Satyagraha Express
Karnataka Samprak Kranti Express
Husain Sagar Express
Falaknuma Express
Sachkhand Express
Telangana Express
Purushottam Express
Howrah-Mumbai Mail
GoldenTemple Mail
Ashram Express
Paschim Express
Karnavati Express
Mewar Express
Mahananda Express
Netravati Express
AP Express
Mahamana Express
Golconda Express
Rayalseema Express
Sabarmati Express (Ahmedabad to Darbhanga)
Sabarmati Express (Ahmedabad to Varanasi)
Tapti Ganga Express
Vaishali Express
Poorva Express (Howrah to New Delhi via Patna)
Poorva Express (Howrah to New Delhi via Gaya)
SaptKranti Express
Satyagraha Express
Suhaildev Express
Shaheed Express
Saryu Yamuna Express
Brahmputra Mail
Azimabad Express
Godavari Express
Duronto Express (Howrah to Yashwantpur)
Duronto Express (Sealdah to Puri)
Duronto Express (Shalimar to Patna)
Duronto Express (Ernakulam to Nizammudin)
DurontoExpress (Secunderabad to Nizammudin)
JanShatabdi Express (Howrah to Bhubaneshwar)
JanShatabdi Express (Howrah to Patna)
JanShatabdi Express (Patna to Ranchi)
JanShatabdi Express (Dehradun to Kaathgodam)
JanShatabdi Express (Guwahati to Jorhat)
JanShatabdi Express (Haridwar to Amritsar)
JanShatabdi Express (New Delhi to Dehradun)
JanShatabdi Express (New Delhi to Una-Himachal)
JanShatabdi Express (Ajmer to Delhi SR)
JanShatabdi Express (Howrah to Barbil
Avadh Express (Bandra to Gorakhpur)
Avadh Express (Bandra to Muzaffarpur)
Bihar Sampark Kranti
Gujarat Sampark Kranti
Goa Express.