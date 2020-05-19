Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Railways to start 200 non-AC special passenger trains daily from June 1

The tickets for the special passengers trains can only be booked online on the IRCTC website or app. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued.

Updated: May 19, 2020 22:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The online ticket booking process will commence soon (Raj K Raj/HT Photo )

The Indian Railways will start operating 200 non-AC special passenger trains daily from June 1, Union minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The tickets for the special passengers trains can only be booked online on the IRCTC website or on its app. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued.

The online ticket booking process will commence soon and the schedule will also be put out shortly, the railway ministry has said.

Special passenger trains were made operational on May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains. These are running as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.



The railway ministry has also made it mandatory for those travelling in the special passenger trains to provide their destination address while booking tickets. The move will help the government in contact tracing passengers affected by Covid-19.

