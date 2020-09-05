Sections
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10

“Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation,” Railway Board chairman VK Yadav said.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The chairman of the railway board pointed out that all trains that are currently in operation will be monitored in order to determine which trains have a long waiting list. (HT file photo)

Railway Board chairman VK Yadav on Saturday said 80 new special trains will start from September 12 and reservations for the same will begin from September 10 adding that trains will be notified later in the day.

The chairman of the railway board pointed out that all trains that are currently in operation will be monitored in order to determine which trains have a long waiting list. Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes, Yadav added.

Also read: 80 new special trains to start from Sept 12: Here is the full list



Earlier, the Indian Railways said it will run special trains across states for students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEE) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) . The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET on September 13 and JEE from September 1 to September 6.



(With inputs from PTI)

