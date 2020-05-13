Railways to start waiting lists for special trains from May 22; likely to run more trains

Sections
Updated: May 13, 2020 23:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Maharashtra government, along with the Indian Railways organised a Shramik special train for migrant workers stranded in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

In an indication that it might soon start mail, express as well as chair car services, the Railway Board on Wednesday issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list tickets not only for its operational special trains but for more such trains “to be notified in due course”.

While in present special trains only confirmed tickets are booked, the wait listed tickets will now be available for bookings opening on May 15 for journeys beginning from May 22.

The railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains -- up to 100 for AC 3 Tier, 50 for AC 2 Tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for Chair Cars and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class. The order from the railway board to zones indicates that the railways is planning to run mixed services instead of the presently all air-conditioned trains. This also means that it could begin services to smaller towns along with the major cities that its Rajdhani specials are catering to now.

Neither Tatkal or Premium Tatkal Quota nor senior citizen quota will be available on these trains. Reservation against Cancellation (RAC) tickets will also not be allowed.



No waiting ticket holder will be allowed to travel, officials said, adding that they will get full refund.

So far there is no order from the railways to begin more services.

