Rain and snow to continue in Kashmir till Wednesday afternoon: MeT office

A man walking along a road during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT PHOTO)

Rain and snowfall which continued in several parts of Kashmir on Tuesday have been forecast till Wednesday afternoon.

Rain has been lashing Kashmir valley since Sunday night while the upper reaches of the mountains in north Kashmir experienced snowfall. Snow also fell on the Drass-Sonmarg axis and in some parts of the Pir Panjal range.

The MeT said that there is light snowfall in some hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir rain in some areas of Jammu region.

“Weather is overcast in Leh and generally cloudy in Kargil and Drass. Intermittent light to moderate snow with isolated heavy fall (on higher reaches) are most likely to continue till the afternoon of November 25,” the MeT office said.

It also said that there could be overall improvement in the weather from November 26 onwards.

Tourist spots of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg received fresh snowfall. Gulmarg received around one foot of snow. The administration has already closed the Mughal Road after fresh snowfall was reported in Shopian region.

The J&K Disaster Management department has warned of avalanches in the upper regions of Kashmir especially in northern parts and has asked people to remain vigilant.

Gulmarg recorded minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Monday night, while Srinagar recorded maximum 2.7 degree Celsius and minimum 0.6 degree Celsius.