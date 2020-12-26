Rain in northern states, cold wave conditions likely during year-end

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over northern parts of India in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The weather bureau has also said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions would prevail over some states due to strengthening of northwesterly/northerly lower-level winds from December 29.

In a series of tweets, the weather bureau updated its forecasts for north Indian states till the end of December, saying the cold wave conditions are likely to extend to parts of western and central India towards the end of this month. “Under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbance Scattered to Fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad,” IMD said.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand would also experience rainfall or snowfall and thundershowers are expected in Punjab and Haryana, on December 27 and 28, IMD said. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh are also set to experience cold wave or severe cold wave conditions because of “the strengthening of cold and dry northwesterly/northerly lower level winds,” IMD said.

Cold day conditions are predicted for these states on December 28 and 29 and on December 29 and 30 for northern Rajasthan. Dense to very dense fog during morning hours is also expected during the morning hours in these states from December 28 till the year end. “Ground Frost conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 28th-29th December, 2020,” IMD tweeted.

Towards the end of December, these cold wave conditions are also expected to spread towards western India. “Northern parts of Saurashtra & Kutch and West Madhya Pradesh also likely to experience cold wave conditions on these days,” IMD said.

IMD had earlier forecast that a new western disturbance might affect the western Himalayan region and the plains in northwestern India starting December 27 and isolated or scattered rainfall or snowfall in many northern and northwestern states.