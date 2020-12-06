Rain likely over south coast today: Weather dept

NDRF personnel deployed for rescue operations ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Burevi in Kanyakumari on December 3. The storm has weakened and degenerated into a low-pressure area. (ANI)

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on Sunday and over Lakshadweep till Monday due to a low-pressure area over the region.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Lakshadweep-Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea along and off south Kerala coast on Sunday. The cyclonic storm, Burevi, has degenerated into a low-pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar and is likely to cause very heavy rain.

Up north, a western disturbance is likely to impact the Western Himalayan region from Monday bringing widespread snow and rain to Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, according to India Meteorological Department.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of northwest India are likely to be marginally above normal till December 10 due clouding and a change in wind direction associated the western disturbances, but temperature is likely to fall significantly once both western disturbances have passed and icy cold winds from the Himalayas start blowing over northwest India, scientists said.

The minimum temperature on Sunday in Delhi was 11.4 degrees C, 2 degrees C above normal. Most cities and towns in northwest India are recording “very poor” to “severe” air quality on Sunday morning. Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Noida, Rohtak, Baghpat recorded “severe” air quality while Delhi’s AQI was 394 in “very poor” zone but bordering “severe” category.

According to the air quality early warning system under the ministry of earth sciences, air quality is likely to improve from Monday. The predominant wind direction till Monday is likely to be easterly with wind speed under 10 kmph but on Monday wind speed is likely to improve and wind direction change to north-westerly.