Rain, snow likely in north-western India this weekend

Rain, snow likely in north-western India this weekend

The minimum temperatures are likely to fall further in both northern plains and the hill states after the western disturbance passes

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:49 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A western disturbance is likely to bring rain and snow to the upper reaches of north-western India over the weekend. Light rain is also likely over the region and adjoining Central India while widespread rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperatures are likely to fall further in both northern plains and the hill states after the western disturbance passes.

Also Read: J&K to receive season’s first heavy snowfall over next 2 days: Weatherman

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting company, this will be the first active western disturbance of the season, which is likely to bring widespread snowfall in the hills and set-in winter across north India.

After the western disturbance passes, minimum temperatures are likely to fall significantly as north-westerly winds will bring cold air from the western Himalayas to the plains, scientists said.

