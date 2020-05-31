Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi and parts of North India; ‘heatwave conditions unlikely for a week’: IMD  

Thunderstorm and rainfall lashed the national capital over the weekend. Delhi is predicted to receive light showers on Sunday as well. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times )

Spells of showers in the national capital and parts of North India have brought a much-needed relief from the heatwave conditions prevailing in the region. The India Meteorological Department has stated that the heatwave conditions in Delhi have abated and are unlikely to surface until June 8.

Thunderstorm and rainfall lashed the national capital over the weekend. Delhi is predicted to receive light showers on Sunday as well. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Saturday, a partly cloudy sky kept the mercury in check in the national capital and similar conditions are expected over the next 24 hours. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre here, said the effect of the current western disturbance and easterly winds will reduce significantly by Sunday evening.

He said, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to increase by two to four degrees Celsius from June 1 to June 3, “However, the mercury will remain below 40 degrees Celsius over most places and heatwave conditions will not return,” Srivastava said.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to remain under 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week with occurrences of rainfall and partly cloudy skies.

Thunderstorm, lightning and rainfall is very likely at a few places over Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Budaun, Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas on Sunday, the weather department stated.

Under the influence of a current Western Disturbance and an east-west trough in lower tropospheric levels, the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains are likely to receive rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm, in the next 24 hours, the IMD stated in its weather bulletin.

Southern peninsular India and states like Kerala are predicted to receive heavy to very rainfall between May 30 to June 1, the Met department said.