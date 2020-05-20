Sections
Home / India News / Rainfall, strong winds hit Odisha’s Bhadrak ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall

Rainfall, strong winds hit Odisha’s Bhadrak ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to Members of Parliament of areas that could be affected by Cyclone Amphan.

Updated: May 20, 2020 06:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Bhadrak

Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of May 20., IMD said. (PTI Photo)

As Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today, rainfall and strong winds hit Bhadrak in Odisha.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of May 20.

“Cyclone Amphan is over Bay of Bengal, near latitude 18.4°N and longitude 87.1°E, about 210 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). It is to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of 20th May,” tweeted IMD.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to Members of Parliament of areas that could be affected by Cyclone Amphan.



“He urged them to be in touch with the people of their areas proactively and guide them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned,” read a Lok Sabha press release.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tensions simmer along LAC as India, China step up vigil
May 20, 2020 07:16 IST
Chhattisgarh to launch Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana for farmers on May 21, former PM’s death anniversary
May 20, 2020 07:09 IST
26 scientists among 150 Indians returning home from S Africa this week
May 20, 2020 07:05 IST
War of words between Congress, BJP as Godse’s anniversary celebrated in Madhya Pradesh
May 20, 2020 07:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.