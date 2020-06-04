Sections
Home / India News / Rains lash Mumbai on Thursday morning in the aftermath of Nisarga

Meteorological officials said they were expecting more rain, including some heavy showers, since Mumbai was witnessing a combination of the post-cyclone effect and monsoon winds over the west coast.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

When a cyclone passes, it leaves a lot of moisture over land - relative humidity levels at 8.30am stood at 92% in Colaba and 87% in Santacruz. (PTI)

Less than 24 hours after Cyclone Nisarga passed over Mumbai and the west coast, its impact was seen across the city on Thursday morning, with cloudy skies, continuous rain and occasional thunder.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 24.8mm of rain at the Santacruz weather station till 8.30 am on Thursday, whereas the Colaba weather station recorded more rain (50mm), owing to Cyclone Nisarga making landfall to the south of Alibag in Raigad district, which brought its path close the south Mumbai.

When a cyclone passes, it leaves a lot of moisture over land - relative humidity levels at 8.30am stood at 92% in Colaba and 87% in Santacruz.



“When such a huge weather system (cyclone) passes, it leaves behind a remnant effect in the form of very high humidity levels and moisture content over the entire coast, including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. In addition, there are strong westerlies coming over Mumbai and the entire west coast, since the Indian summer monsoon season has begun, pumping in a lot of moisture “ said KS Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy director general for Mumbai region.

“Both these factors can result in heavy showers,” he said.

