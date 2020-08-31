Sections
Home / India News / Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after rains disrupt movement

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after rains disrupt movement

India Meteorological Department director, J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said for the next week, the weather will mainly remain dry in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:58 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jammu

File photo: School girls take cover during heavy rain in Srinagar. (PTI)

After remaining suspended for nearly two hours, vehicular traffic on the 270 kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) resumed on Monday at around 9 am. The traffic movement got affected at around 7 am today following rains that triggered shooting stones in Panthial stretch of Ramban district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), traffic wing, JS Johar confirmed the same.

“The movement of traffic was disrupted at 7 am following moderate rains that triggered shooting stones from hills that fell on to the road. The movement, however, resumed at around 9 am,” said a traffic police official.

Parts of Jammu region received light to moderate rains during the wee hours on Monday.

Following an improvement in weather conditions and restoration works, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was thrown open to traffic on Sunday morning after it remained blocked for four straight days.



“However, a spell of light to moderate rain, especially in Jammu region, is likely during September 3 and 4,” he said.

“There’s no forecast of any significant weather for the next one week,” Lotus added.

