Rains lead to traffic mess in Mumbai, weather department predicts some relief tomorrow

Water logging has led to diversion of traffic and inconvenience to road users in Mumbai (HT Photo/Pratik Chorge)

Several incidents of water logging and traffic jams have been reported from Mumbai on Thursday due to persistent rains in the metropolis including the heavy showers received in the morning. The weather department’s forecast for the day doesn’t offer any relief with a prediction for heavy rains through the day.

Areas such as Andheri subway and the King circle were closed for traffic following water filled roads. Traffic was also affected at several places including at Hindmata slip road, Mahalaxmi Temple junction, Worli naka, Churchgate junction, Alankar Junction, Dadar TT, Khetwadi, Bandstand, Bhindi Bazar, Bandra railway colony, S V Road near Andheri and Sainath Subway, said authorities.

Heavy rains have been battering Mumbai since last night. According to the IMD data, Bandra and Mahalaxmi received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 6.30 am on Thursday, according to an official of IMD Mumbai.

Mumbai’s suburbs received 191.2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 156.4 mm rainfall, followed by 151.8 mm rainfall recorded at the Worli station and 71.4 mm rains recorded at Mumbai-Borivali weather station in the same period, as per the weather department.

The rain forecast for the next seven days in the city, however, is relatively better with moderate rains predicted between July 17 and 20, which will intensify into the ‘rain’ category on July 21 and 22.

Coastal Maharashtra, too, continues to receive rainfall with the Harnai weather station in Ratnagiri district reporting 127.2 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period and 97.5 mm rains recorded by the Ratnagiri observatory during the period.

Nanded and Osmanabad districts in Marathwada region of the state received 96.4 mm and 25.8 mm rains, respectively.

The meteorological department has also posted a red alert for Central Maharashtra today, which pertains to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places along with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some other places. Heavy rainfall has been predicted for most of the region.