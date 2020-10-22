Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Raises questions over your neutrality: India writes to Twitter on wrong geotag for Ladakh

Raises questions over your neutrality: India writes to Twitter on wrong geotag for Ladakh

Responding to the letter, Twitter spokesperson said Twitter remains committed to working with the government of India.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 13:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A paramilitary soldier stands guard on the Srinagar- Ladakh Highway. (HT Photo)

India has conveyed its disapproval to Twitter for reportedly showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of China in its location tag in a live broadcast. Amid the ongoing standoff with China, India warned Twitter that any attempt by the social media giant to “disrespect sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable and also unlawful”.

Such attempts not only bring disrepute to twitter but also raises question on its neutrality, fairness, Ajay Sawhney, secretary of the electronics and IT department wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Also Read: Twitter lands in hot water after J-K displayed as territory of China

The incident came to the fore on Sunday when author and national security analyst Nitin Gokhale started live broadcast on Twitter from the Hall of Fame — a war memorial in Leh. The location tag displayed in the video was marked ‘Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Republic of China.’

Twitter acknowledged the issue and blamed technical snag for it. “We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue.

Responding to the letter, Twitter spokesperson said Twitter remains committed to working with the government of India. “We respect the sensitivities involved and have duly acknowledged the letter,” the spokesperson said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi inaugurates Durga Puja event in Bengal, talks up Covid-19 protocols
Oct 22, 2020 13:01 IST
BJP promises 1.9 mn jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar polls manifesto
Oct 22, 2020 12:27 IST
India’s anti-tank missile Nag test-fired in Pokhran, ready for Ladakh deployment
Oct 22, 2020 12:11 IST
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Oct 22, 2020 12:24 IST

latest news

Raises questions on your neutrality: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Oct 22, 2020 13:08 IST
Vikrant Massey: From playing hero ka dost to lead roles, I can’t complain
Oct 22, 2020 13:02 IST
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020 to be released today, here’s how to check
Oct 22, 2020 12:58 IST
18 members of transgender community clear higher secondary course in Kerala
Oct 22, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.