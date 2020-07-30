Sections
Home / India News / Raj HC issues notices to speaker, six BSP MLAs

Raj HC issues notices to speaker, six BSP MLAs

Jaipur: The Rajasthan high court (HC) on Thursday issued notices to the assembly speaker, secretary of assembly secretariat and six legislators, who won the 2018 elections on...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:51 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma,

Jaipur: The Rajasthan high court (HC) on Thursday issued notices to the assembly speaker, secretary of assembly secretariat and six legislators, who won the 2018 elections on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tickets but later merged with the Congress, on two petitions” seeking the disqualification of the MLAs.

“The arguments took place on the maintainability of the petitions after which show cause notices were issued to the Vidhan Sabha speaker, the secretary of the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, and the six MLAs,” said Dinesh Kumar Garg, lawyer for the BSP, which filed a petition on Wednesday.

BSP national general secretary Satish Mishra and BJP lawmaker Madan Dilawar filed a separate petition in the HC against the merger on Tuesday, saying the move by the MLAs was unconstitutional as neither the state BSP nor the party at the national level had merged with the Congress — a contention the Congress has rejected.

Garg said the next hearing in the case would take place on August 11 by when the six BSP MLAs — Sandeep Yadav (Tijara), Wajib Ali (Nagar), Deepchand Kheria (Kisangarh Bas), LakhanMeena (Karauli) and Rajendra Gudha (Udaipurwati) — assembly speaker CP Joshi and secretary of assembly secretariat have been asked to submit their replies.



While BSP national general secretary Satish Mishra Garg appeared for the BSP, Harish Salve attended the hearing for the BJP MLA. Both appeared through video conferencing.

The Congress argues that two thirds of the members of a legislature party are eligible to

join another political party or form a separate party. It says that since all six BSP MLAs in the assembly changed camps, the move is not illegal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One can’t sabotage anyone in the TV industry: Manav Gohil
Jul 31, 2020 01:17 IST
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
Jul 31, 2020 01:14 IST
Is international acclaim, a kiss of death in Bollywood?
Jul 31, 2020 01:10 IST
Social media is toxic because the world has become toxic: Richa Chadha
Jul 31, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.