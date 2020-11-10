Raj mayoral polls: Cong wins in 4 corporations, BJP wins 2

Voters outside a polling station after casting their votes for the Rajasthan municipal elections, in Jaipur. (PTI)

The ruling Congress on Tuesday won the mayoral polls in four corporations of Rajasthan, while the BJP won the seat in two corporations. Elected ward councilors on Tuesday voted to elect the mayors of six municipal corporations of three cities, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.

The BJP and Congress workers came face to face during the polls in Kota. The police had to use mild force to control the situation.

“I strongly condemn the police lathicharge on Congress workers and journalists in Kota. I hope that the top police officers will take strict action against those responsible in this case,” Congress state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted.

According to the State Election Commission, Saumya Gurjar of BJP defeated Divya Singh of Congress in Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, while Munesh Gurjar of Congress won in Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation defeating Kusum Yadav of BJP. Similarly, Kunti Parihar of Congress was elected mayor of Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation defeating Sangeeta Solanki of BJP. In Jodhpur South corporation, BJP’s Vanita Seth became the mayor after defeating Pooja Pareek of Congress. Manju Mehra of Congress won the mayoral election in Kota North Municipal Corporation defeating Santosh Bairwa of BJP. In Kota South Municipal Corporation, Rajiv Agarwal of Congress won by defeated BJP’s Vivek Rajvanshi.

Elections were recently held for a total of 560 wards in the newly formed cities Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jaipur North, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South. The Congress got a clear majority in Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations, while the BJP got the lead in Jaipur Greater and Jodhpur South municipal corporations.

The polls to elect deputy mayors of these municipal corporations will be held on November 11.