Raj starts regulating interstate commutes

The Rajasthan government regulated interstate movement on Wednesday with a steady rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. According to directions by the state home department to district collectors and the police, travelling outside Rajasthan will be banned without a special pass.

A district collector, police commissioner, deputy commissioner of police, superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, sub-divisional magistrate, and the local police station can issue these passes.

“For those travelling outside the state by road (other than by scheduled buses), screening of persons and verification of pass/IDs shall be ensured at the check posts to be set up at the border,” said an order signed by Rajeeva Swarup, additional chief secretary of home department.

The order said counters will be set up at airports, railway stations and bus stands for issuing on-spot passes after verification of valid identity cards.

People travelling outside the state by air, train or bus having reservation till June 10, and those travelling in case of an emergency are exempt.

“It has come to notice of the state government that certain persons from hotspots and other areas, under the prevailing system of free movement, travelled outside the state after Covid testing and before their report was received, which turned out positive subsequently, posing threat to wherever they go,” Swarup said in the order.

“Keeping in view the efforts made by the state government till date for preventing the spread of Covid-19, and in the interest of public safety, it has become necessary to regulate the interstate movement of persons. Accordingly, the directions have been issued, which will remain effective till further orders and till such time that the present situation is reviewed,” he said.

Rajasthan is the fifth worst-affected state in the country. It ended Wednesday with a total of 11,600 cases and 259 fatalities.

In a related development, the Rajasthan medical and health department announced that it will test people coming from abroad on special flights being organised by the Indian government after they complete seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine.

According to an order by Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary of the health department, it has been observed that many of such people tested positive after they reached their home districts for seven days of home quarantine following their institutional quarantine.