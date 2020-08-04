Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thakeray has thanked the “Narendra Modi government” for its efforts during the judicial battle for Ayodhya Ram temple and the “creating an atmosphere of consensus” for the construction of Ram temple on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Thackeray, in a statement he tweeted on behalf of his party, recalled the decades long Ram Janmabhoomi movement to say the occasion of bhumi pujan for the temple in Ayodhya truly marked the “end of Lord Ram’s exile”.

“This struggle has been a relentless story and be it either the judicial battle or creating a riveting atmosphere of consensus, the efforts made by the Narendra Modi government have been remarkable and I wholeheartedly thank them for the same,” the MNS statement tweeted by Thackeray said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have the honour of laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple in the presence of several prominent seers and also representatives from faiths other than Hinduism, who have been invited among the 175 select guests for the ceremony.

The Supreme Court settled the age old dispute over the land considered to be the birthplace of Lord Rama through its November 2019 order which dismissed the Muslim parties’ claim to the disputed land, made on the basis of existence of Babri Masjid at the place. The Hindu parties’ argument of the disputed site originally belonging to a Ram temple, which was demolished to erect a Mosque in its place, was accepted, supported by archeological findings of Hindu religious structures buried under the land beneath the rubbles of the Babri mosque.

The court asked the government to form a trust for construction of Ram temple and also ordered awarding of separate land for building a mosque on the outskirts of the temple town. Most of the Muslim organisations have accepted the court’s decision.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and members of the Ram temple trust have argued that the temple should be seen as a symbol of Indian culture and unity. The temple committee has invited personalities from different faiths for the bhumi pujan ceremony and also indicated that donations from members of other faiths to build the Ram temple were welcome.

“Presently, we are amidst an ongoing corona pandemic, but this did not stop the countless Indians with their burning desire of making the Ram Mandir dream come true. I am confident that it’s this very spirit and strength that will pull India out of this coronavirus crisis as well,” Raj Thackeray’s statement added.