Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan: Accused in 38-year-old bank robbery and murder case arrested

Rajasthan: Accused in 38-year-old bank robbery and murder case arrested

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Barmer, said the accused, Shaktidan Singh (66), was arrested from Bijawal village that comes under the jurisdiction of Gadara Road police station.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:39 IST

By Mukesh Mathrani, Hindustan Times Barmer

The SP said the accused had robbed a bank at Iqbalgarh in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 1982. (HT photo)

A special operations group (SOG) of the Gujarat Police arrested an accused, who was wanted in a 38-year-old bank robbery and murder case, from Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Friday early morning.

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Barmer, said the accused, Shaktidan Singh (66), was arrested from Bijawal village that comes under the jurisdiction of Gadara Road police station.

The SP said the accused had robbed a bank at Iqbalgarh in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district in 1982. He had opened fire and killed three persons, including a policeman and two civilians, while trying to decamp after the bank heist.

He has been absconding since the incident, the SP said.



Singh, a notorious dacoit in the past, was an accused in 40 cases in Rajasthan.

However, in 1989, he had surrendered before the Rajasthan Police and became an approver after which no case was pending in his native state.

But, he was still wanted in the Banaskantha bank robbery and murder case for which he was arrested on Friday early morning by Gujarat Police’s SOG, the SP added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kin of killed cops find solace in Vikas Dubey’s death while debate rages over gangster’s encounter
Jul 10, 2020 15:48 IST
Best selling in the Indian English market this week
Jul 10, 2020 15:49 IST
Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border
Jul 10, 2020 15:45 IST
Rupee skids 21 paise to end at 75.20 against US dollar
Jul 10, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.