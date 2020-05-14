Rajasthan allows more shops to open, home delivery and takeaway from restaurants, sweet shops also permitted

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has allowed the opening up of eight categories of shops and business establishments in the desert state from Thursday, including those selling sweets, electronic consumer durables, cars and building materials, amid the lockdown restrictions that were enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the desert state.

The state’s home department issued an order late Wednesday evening that stated restaurants, eateries and sweet shops would be allowed to operate only their takeaway and home delivery services, as the social distancing norms are still in place.

Dhabas have also been allowed to operate along the highways, the government order said.

Hardware shops that cater to plumbing, carpentry, paint sectors, and those selling building materials can open.

Shops selling or servicing electronic consumer durables such as televisions, air-conditioners, refrigerators, etc; have been granted permission. The establishments dealing with automobiles and their spare parts have also been allowed to resume operations.

The sectors that have been allowed to open up from Thursday have been urged to take proper precautions while doing their businesses and have been strictly instructed not to cater to customers who are not wearing a mask or violating social distancing norms.