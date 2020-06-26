Sections
Rajasthan announces expansion of Covid 19 testing with antigen tests

Gehlot said the Rajasthan model of Covid 19 containment was being discussed across the country.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

CM Ashok Gehlot said the medical community had played an important role in the containment of Covid 19 infections in the state (HT Photo/Representative)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday declared that the state was going to expand the scope of Covid 19 testing with the help of new antigen tests to be conducted as per ICMR guidelines. He added that the Rajasthan model of coronavirus containment was being discussed all over the country.

Gehlot held discussions with doctors and experts from across the state including medical colleges over Covid 19 investigation, treatment and prevention protocols.

The chief minister said the medical community has played an important role in controlling the coronavirus in Rajasthan.

“Due to our coordinated efforts, the Rajasthan model is discussed all over the country. Death audits of corona patients are also being conducted in the state, so that the actual cause of death can be ascertained, and this study can be used to prevent corona,” Gehlot said.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that the state was also preparing for other deadly seasonal diseases. “More challenging times are coming, as along with Corona, we also have to face seasonal diseases for which the department is prepared,” Sharma said.

Additional chief secretary, health, Rohit Kumar Singh said 200 Antigen test kits were being sent to the state by the ICMR and they will soon be tested in the state. He added that an awareness campaign along with an active surveillance campaign has been started in the state for the fourth time.

Singh pointed out that the rate of recovery from Covid-19 was continuously increasing in Rajasthan and was currently at 78.9%, the highest among the big states of the country.

