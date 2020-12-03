Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Rajasthan: Bharatpur police launches multi-stakeholder campaign to check child marriages

Rajasthan: Bharatpur police launches multi-stakeholder campaign to check child marriages

Police have constituted a panel of women volunteers of the organisation Aangan Trust, who are trained in child protection, at police stations as a part of the community liaison group (CLG).

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:20 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, Jaipur

Police in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and a child protection organisation have laid down a mechanism to ensure that police have direct dialogues with women and girls regularly to check child marriages. (Reuters/ Representational photo)

Police in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and a child protection organisation have laid down a mechanism to ensure that police have direct dialogues with women and girls regularly to check child marriages.

The mechanism has been introduced under a multi-stakeholder campaign against the social evil.

Police have constituted a panel of women volunteers of the organisation Aangan Trust, who are trained in child protection, at police stations as a part of the community liaison group (CLG).

“The programme has been introduced to ensure regular dialogue with women and girls in the district so that the issue of child marriage can be addressed,” said Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Amandeep Singh Kapoor, who had recently launched the campaign.



Police and the organisation have laid down an effective mechanism to hold dialogue directly with women and girls in the district, an associate of the Trust said.

There are 600 women volunteers in the district.

“Vulnerable children are at high risk of exploitation through child marriage and the police are hearing from them and addressing their demands to ensure their safety,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 04, 2020 05:30 IST
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dec 03, 2020 14:26 IST
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table
Dec 03, 2020 14:07 IST
No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court
Dec 03, 2020 14:36 IST

latest news

Indo Gangetic plain global hotspot of atmospheric ammonia, IIT Kharagpur study
Dec 03, 2020 15:14 IST
Need priority list as vaccine won’t be available for all in the beginning, says AIIMS director
Dec 03, 2020 15:11 IST
5 of MP family drown to death after boat capsizes during temple visit
Dec 03, 2020 15:08 IST
Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai police station bags award for being India’s best
Dec 03, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.