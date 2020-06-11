Sections
Rajasthan chief whip cries foul, writes to anti-corruption body ahead of RS polls

In a written complaint to Director General of Police (Anti-Corruption Bureau), chief whip Mahesh Joshi sought action against such identified elements for corrupt conduct, attempts of destabilizing the government and for luring the public representatives.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 08:51 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jaipur

File photo. (PTI)

Rajasthan government’s chief whip on Wednesday alleged that attempts were being made to lure Congress and independent legislators, who were supporting the Ashok Gehlot government, to destabilize the government.

Joshi said, “It has been learnt like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, attempts are being made to destabilize the government in Rajasthan by tempting our MLAs and the independent MLAs who are supporting us,” he wrote in the complaint to the DG ACB.

He also stated that such attempts are not just against the constitutional values and people’s expectations but are illegal, condemnable and punishable under law. Joshi said strict legal action should be taken against such identified elements who are trying to lure public representatives. However, he did not specify who is making the attempts.



Meanwhile, the MLAs who were summoned by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence for a discussion, ahead of June 19 Rajya Sabha elections in the state, were taken to a luxury resort located at the Delhi highway on Wednesday.

The chief minister also reached there for the discussion and stayed till late night.

Sources claimed that the Congress has decided to keep party MLAs and independents at the hotel till the elections.

The biennial elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan are scheduled on June 19.

Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi as its candidates while the BJP had nominated Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

In the house of 200, Congress has 107 MLAs - including six of those who defected to Congress from the BSP last year. The party has the support of 13 independent MLAs. The BJP has 72 MLAs and the support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs.

AICC spokesperson and in-charge of RS polls, Randeep Surjewala said Congress has an absolute majority.

Addressing media outside the airport he said, “The people of the heroic land of Rajasthan are brave and fearless as well... Our MLAs are more fearless, therefore they are not going to fall into any temptation and ridicule and the BJP will get the right answer to democracy.”

When asked on the alleged luring of some independents by the BJP, he said that the BJP’s conspiracy plans will not succeed. “Congress has an absolute majority. No one can defeat the public mandate or democracy.”

