Rajasthan civic polls: 58.96% voting recorded till 5.30pm

In these two phases of elections, 560 ward councillors will be elected to six newly formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota — Jaipur heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A voter arrives in a wheelchair to cast her vote at a polling booth in Malviya Nagar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

In the second phase of polling for three municipal corporations on November 1, about 59 per cent votes were polled till 5.30pm, the state election commission said.The polling started at 7.30 am and continued till 5.30 pm. The counting will be done on November 3.

Till 5.30pm, 58.96 per cent votes were polled. About 63.13 per cent polling was recorded in Kota South, 57.98 per cent in Jaipur Greater and 57.88 per cent in Jodhpur South municipal corporation till 5.30 pm, PTI reported.

Out of more than 19.45 lakh registered voters, 11.47 lakh people voted to decide the electoral fate of 1,287 candidates for ward councilor at 3,211 polling stations in 310 wards.

Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase held on October 29. In these two phases of elections, 560 ward councillors will be elected to six newly formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota — Jaipur heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

(With PTI Inputs)

