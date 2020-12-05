Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders

Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:26 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot during the State-level Farmers Conference over the recent farm reform bills, at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur. (PTI/ File photo )

Keeping in view the Covid-19 impact, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has provided relief to the mandi traders and land allottees by approving two amnesty schemes submitted by the Agricultural Marketing Department.

According to a state government’s release, on the instructions of Gehlot, “interest waiver scheme” has been implemented in various Agricultural Produce Market Committees of the state for 75 per cent interest waiver on interest payable in respect of Mandi fee, allocation fee and other dues for disposal of cases.

“Under this scheme, valid licensees of Mandi committees as well as non-licensed holders such as retail shops/plot allottees/farmers plot allottees and other allottees of mandi premises will also be eligible to avail this scheme. Under this scheme, on 30 September 2019, the entire outstanding amount can be deposited by December 31, 2020, of 25 per cent interest,” the release said.

The scheme will be applicable to the outstanding mandi duty on sugar and agricultural commodities imported from April 27, 2005, to December 31, 2019, for agricultural processing from outside the state.

The agro-processing unit obtained from the mandi committee will be eligible to take advantage of this scheme. Under this, a provision of 75 per cent exemption in the remaining basic mandi duty and 100 per cent exemption in interest and penalty has been made.

A copy of the bills and other documents of imported agricultural commodities will have to be attached along with the application for exemption on the remunerative outstanding mandi duty. The scheme can be availed till March 31, 2021.

