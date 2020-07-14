Sections
Home / India News / After Sachin Pilot’s sacking, CM Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

The Congress party on Tuesday announced Sachin Pilot’s removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena,

(ANI)

Soon after the Congress party announced Sachin Pilot’s removal as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot reached Raj Bawan in Jaipur to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra. The Congress on Tuesday also sacked three other state cabinet members after the party passed a resolution at Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur to remove Pilot from his currently held positions in Rajasthan. Pilot has also been removed as the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

